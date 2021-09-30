Foreign investors left Pakistan due to cases against me: Meera Ji

Actor Meera said the foreign investors, who wanted to invest in Pakistan, left the country due to fake cases against her. Talking to reporters after the hearing of a case Meera claimed that Pakistan and its film industry had suffered losses worth billions due to the fake cases against her. She said if these cases hadn’t been filed against her, many films would have been on the set and perhaps the industry too would not have shut down. Actor said the funding that had to come into Pakistan, the investors who wanted to invest in Pakistan, the business community that used to support the Pakistan film industry, they all stepped back due to the cases.













