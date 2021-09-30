Dr. Faisal Sultan, SAPM on National Health Services met with a delegation of students who shared concerns and grievances of students who had attempted the MDCAT this year. Dr. Faisal heard their concerns at length and responded to the issues tabled.

He highlighted that the objective of the MDCAT is to ensure that students entering this competitive field of rigorous and lifelong learning have the necessary potential in terms of academic achievement, knowledge and analytic thinking. All this is ultimately to enable the public to have safe and competent professionals serving them in the future and reinforce the public trust in the medical education system and the medical professionals.

The meeting concluded with the SAPM agreeing to discuss with the Pakistan Medical Commission to evolve and share a systematic grievance resolution mechanism for students to register their complaints. He offered to evaluate a sample of complaints for any underlying issues. Furthermore, he reassured the students that a post-exam analysis is already planned by the PMC and will be completed by the regulatory body after the completion of the MDCAT which will address many of the concerns of the students.