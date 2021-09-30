Farrukh grieves over martyrdom of Army Captain in Tank operation

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Pakistan Army Captain Sikandar in an operation against terrorists in Tank.

In a statement, he said that armed forces and security forces were committed to eliminate the TTP remnants completely and every sacrifice would be made to eradicate terrorism from the soil of country. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

During intense exchange of fire, Captain Sikandar, age 27 years from Pakpatan embraced shahadat, ISPR reported. The Security Forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the hideout.