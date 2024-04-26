New Zealand edge Pakistan to take unassailable lead

Tim Robinson scored a half-century followed by William O’Rourke’s brilliant bowling performance led New Zealand to edge Pakistan by four runs in the fourth T20I here at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam invited New Zealand to bat first and the visitors proved the decision wrong, scoring 56 runs in five overs.

Zaman Khan provided the breakthrough as he removed Tom Blundell who was playing brilliantly at 28 off 15. His innings included five boundaries.

Tim Robinson continued to attack from the other end and completed his maiden half-century before Afridi struck to pull things back for Pakistan.

Robinson top-scored for New Zealand with 51 runs from 36 balls, laced with four boundaries and two sixes.

Pakistan bowlers did not allow New Zealand batters to settle down as they kept picking wickets at regular intervals.

Dean Foxcroft scored 34 off 26, while skipper Michael Bracewell played a 27-run cameo to lift the team’s total to 178/7 in their allocated 20 overs.

James Neesham remained unbeaten with run-a-ball 11. Afridi topped the bowling charts for Pakistan with figures of 3-20, while Mohammad Amir, Zaman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Usama Mir bagged one each.