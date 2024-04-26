Three terrorists killed in Khyber IBO

At least three terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber district, said a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The military’s media wing said an exchange of fire took place between security troops and terrorists, as a result of which three terrorists including ringleaders, Sohail alias Azmato and Haji Gul alias Zarkavi, were killed. The hideout of the terrorists was also destroyed during the IBO. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area,” said ISPR. The military said locals of the area appreciated the timely action and a sanitization operation was being carried out in the area to eliminate any other terrorist presence.