WorldCall Telecom enters into ‘business collaboration’ with NetSat Ltd

WorldCall Telecom Limited (‘WTL”) has entered into a business collaboration agreement with NetSat (Pvt) Limited “NetSat” (http://netsat.net.pk) starting from Worldcall service and network operations in South Region, Pakistan.

The agreement is transformative in its scope and will give an immediate boost to business operations of both organisations by increasing their respective market share and market reach.

NetSat would be independently managing, developing and operating WTL South business operations. NetSat plans to invest up to PKR350 million in network upgrade and expansion to deliver nearly 400pc annual revenue growth in South.

Through this collaboration, WTL would gain access to markets segments where NetSat already has a significant service footprint. Both parties plan to aggressively roll-out fiber centric ‘consumer services’ across Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Quetta (WTL South) making optimal use of more than 500 km of WTL fiber optic and nearly 2,000 km of coaxial infrastructure.

NetSat has significant business portfolio and assets in Television media, Corporate Connectivity, Data Center services, Call Center operations, Satellite Connectivity, Cloud Services and Studio facilities.

This collaboration means significant competitive advantage in ‘solutions market’ with all forms of transmission/hosting/transport media becoming available as an integrated offering for Data and Content transport facilities.

Both parties plan to further augment and enhance their business engagement across Pakistan, building on the strength delivered through current collaboration agreement.

WTL possesses one of largest fiber optic and cable infrastructure in Pakistan and NetSat is a premium service provider for content and data connectivity across Pakistan. WTL’s blockchain platform would further augment service offering.

Both parties remain fully committed to making this business collaboration a success.