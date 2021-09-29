Court delayed Zardari’s indictment in transaction reference case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday deferred the indictment of the former president and Pakistan and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in a reference related to the transaction of Rs8 billion through fake bank accounts.

The indictment was scheduled for today. But the AC judge deferred it over the non-appearance of Asif Ali Zardari owing to his health condition.

Farooq H Naek, the counsel of the former president apprised the court about health issues being faced by Zardari. And went to say to carry on the indictment process via video link.

“My client is ill, but if you insist, he can appear before the court at the next hearing”. Naek said this to the AC judge.

The court fixed October 14 for the indictment of Asif Ali Zardari. It also said that the court will issue the warrants if the suspect fails to appear before the next hearing.

According to the reference, an illegal transaction of Rs8.3 took place between Mushtaq Ahmed and the private housing society. They used the amount to purchase properties in a posh locality of Karachi, it said. Zardari owns these properties.

Ahmed remained an employee of the President’s House from 2009 till 2013. He got the job of a steno typist at the request of Senator Rukhsana Bangash.

Former president Zardari also faces a number of graft references stemming from the fake bank accounts scam. He is currently out on bail in all these cases.