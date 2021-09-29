Money laundering case against Shahbaz differs from NCA case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sources have claimed that a money laundering case registered against PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his family members was very different from the case of the British National Crime Agency (NCA).

The sources claimed that the NAB Lahore investigated the assets accumulated by Shehbaz Sharif family. They investigated through money laundering and fake foreign telegraphic transfers. The accounts of the PML-N president and his son Suleman Shehbaz were never part of NAB’s money laundering case.

Sources said that Shahbaz Sharif’s family received fake foreign remittances of more than Rs2.2 billion. They received those in their personal bank accounts in Pakistan from UK and UAE.

“The individuals who have been mentioned as remitters never visited the UK or UAE,” said the sources. The NAB also arrested the accused who was operating this nexus from abroad. And his statement is part of the NAB reference, the sources added.

The NAB sources said that their case against the Sharif’s family is based on “solid evidence”.

UK court orders to unfreeze bank accounts of Shahbaz Sharif, family

Earlier on September 27, a UK court had also ordered the unfreezing of Shahbaz Sharif and his family’s bank accounts. It is because of lack of evidence of corruption and money laundering.

The UK’s NCA had unfrozen the bank accounts of former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif. And also those of his son, Suleman Sharif, on Monday.

The NCA had conducted a 17-month long probe. In that it examined Shahbaz Sharif’s financial transactions over the past 20 years. No evidence of money laundering or criminal activities was found against the PML-N president or his family.

The NCA had submitted the investigation report of the bank accounts at the Westminster court. It says that Shahbaz and his son are not involved in money laundering practices in Pakistan, Dubai and the UK.