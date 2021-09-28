Martin Dow conducts workshop to facilitate doctors

Martin Dow Group recently organised a seven-day training workshop on research and methodology titled ‘Martin Dow FIRST’ at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi.

The workshop was an opportunity for doctors to gain maximum knowledge regarding research advancements in line with the global and national clinical research practices. This will facilitate the doctors in publishing their medical research on independent basis both locally and internationally. This training workshopwas conducted in light of the increasing demand for research and development in the field of medical science, as now innovative medications and management options are easily accessible to the public to make informed decisions related to their health. It has become extremely important for the health professionals as well as students to further expand their efforts in conducting quality medical research and adopting all necessary skills and knowledge which is the need of the hour.

Director Martin Dow, Fawad Abbasi, Head of Gynecology Department, Dr Haleema Yasmeen, Senior Epidemiologist at CPSP and Trainer, Dr Nabeel Baig and numerous doctors and students were in attendance along with health experts, epidemiologists, biostatisticians and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nabeel Baig, who was also supervising the entire training workshop at JPMC, said: “The main objective behind this training is to inculcate knowledge and education among the doctors that would help them during the time of conducting independent research and such trainings will enable them to publish their researches across the globe.” He also mentioned, “In the current era, advancements in technology and digitalisation have made it easier for humans to gain full acquaintance of any disease or ailments for which it has now become important to conduct comprehensive and well-versed research.” He believes that “through these workshops we are providing training to our junior doctors as well as the new entrants with utmost responsibility for whatever new practices and innovations are taking placeall around the world in modern research and the health profession.”