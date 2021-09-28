Chehlum of Imam Hussain will be observed today amid tight security  

KARACHI: On Tuesday (today), the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain the martyr of Karbala will be observed with traditional religious dignity.

Concerning security, the Sindh government has banned double ridding on motorcycles today on account of Chehlum. However, females, children less than 12 years of age, senior citizens and media persons holding official cards as well as CNIC will be excused from this order.

In Karachi, the main mourning procession of Chehlum in Karachi will be carried out from Nishtar Park, which will end at Hussainia Imambargah in Kharadar after marching its traditional route.

On the other hand, police and Rangers personnel have been positioned at Numaish and its surroundings. Under the security plan, more than 5,000 policemen are deployed on the routes connecting to the venue of Chehlum’s central procession, whereas, over 1,500 traffic police personnel are performing duties.

The Chehlum observance takes place 40 days after the Day of Ashura and commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his 72 companions by Yazidi forces in the Battle of Karbala in 61 A.H.