Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fined for maintaining slow over-rate

RAWALPINDI: Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been fined PKR 40,000 and PKR 25,000, respectively for maintaining a slow over-rate in the ongoing National T20. Central Punjab were three overs short in the match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were two overs short of their target in their match against Southern Punjab on Saturday. Both teams were charged under Article 2.22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel that deals with minimum over-rate offences. Central Punjab captain Babar Azam pleaded guilty to the charge proposed by on-field umpires Ahmed Shahab and Aftab Gillani and accepted the sanction leveled by match referee Iqbal Sheikh. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Mohammad Rizwan pleaded guilty to the charge proposed by on-field umpires Ahmed Shahab and Imran Jawed and accepted the sanction leveled by match referee Iqbal Sheikh.

In two separate incidents, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shaheen Shah and Southern Punjab’s Azam Khan have been fined 40 per cent and 25 per cent of their match-fees, respectively for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel during their teams matches against Southern Punjab and Balochistan, respectively in the National T20 at Pindi Cricket Stadium. Both players were found to have violated Article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct (Level 1), which reads as: “Showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during a Match.” Azam and Shaheen pleaded guilty to the charges. Azam accepted the sanction proposed by on-field umpires Ghaffar Kazmi and Imran Jawed and leveled by match referee Nadeem Arshad. Shaheen accepted the sanction proposed by on-field umpires Ahmed Shahab and Imran Jawed and leveled by match referee Nadeem Arshad.