PM to perform groundbreaking of KCR project today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the groundbreaking of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project today (Monday), confirmed Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, while speaking to the media in Karachi on Sunday, said the ceremony will be held at Cantt Railway Station.

He said that the Rs250 billion mega project will be completed in three years, adding that 16 stations would be built along the 43kilometre-long track.

The governor said that Green Line Bus Service will also be operationalised next month and the K-4 water supply project will be completed by the end of 2023. The Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System will be inaugurated by next month, he said, adding that the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, better known as the K-IV project, will be completed by the end of 2023. The prime minister during his day-long visit to the port city will also meet several party leaders and lawmakers.

He will be briefed over the ongoing development projects in Sindh, and would also meet with the religious scholars representing different schools of thought.