APHC-AJK holds demo in Islamabad against Modi’s address to UNGA

A protest demonstration was held under the auspices of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter outside the United Nations office in Islamabad against the address of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UN General Assembly on Saturday.

APHC-AJK chapter Convener, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani led the protest demonstration.

Hurriyat leaders addressing the protesters opposed the Modi’s address to the august forum of the world and said that India is using brute force on the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to suppress their freedom struggle. They deplored that more than one lakh innocent Kashmiris had been martyred and lakhs were injured by the Indian troops in the territory during the last thirty two years. They said that Indian troops also deprived hundreds of Kashmiri men, women and children of their vision by using pellets on the peaceful protest demonstrators.

The Hurriyat leaders said that thousands of Kashmiris had been arrested under black laws, adding that India had given its troops the licence to kill, arrest and harass innocent people in IIOJK. They said that in the present circumstances, the Indian prime minister had no justification to address the General Assembly. They added that Kashmir is neither India’s integral part nor it is a territorial dispute, rather it is an issue concerning the future of millions of Kashmiris.

The Hurriyat leaders said the main purpose of the Modi’s visit to the US is to divert attention of the world community from the Kashmir dispute and deceive it through his address to the world assembly. They said that amicable settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people was imperative for permanent peace and prosperity in the region.

At the end, the Hurriyat leaders presented a memorandum addressed to the UN Secretary General containing details of human rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK.

Protest in Muzaffarabad against Indian PM: Meanwhile, a similar protest was observed against the Indian PM Modi’s address to the UNGA in Muzaffarabad.

A large number of people gathered at Shaheed Burhan Wani Chowk in Muzaffarabad under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and chanted anti-Modi slogans and waved black flags.

The protesters were also holding banners and placards with slogans against India and Modi and in favour of freedom.

The protesters marched on the main highway from Shaheed Burhan Wani Chowk to Gharipan Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that the address to the UN General Assembly by a person who massacred humanity in occupied Kashmir and India was a blot on peace and justice.

Addressing the protest demonstration, the speakers said, the speech of Narendra Modi in the UN General Assembly is unacceptable to the peace and justice-seeking nations around the world.

They maintained that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Rashtriya Swayamsevak and other Hindu extremist organizations were trying to fade Islamic history, heritage and culture in IIOJK.

They deplored that people in the occupied territory, particularly the Muslims, are not safe from Narendra Modi-led racist ideology and they suffer Indian armed forces’ brutalities just for their legitimate struggle.

“We are astonished that a person who is responsible for massacre of Muslims in Gujrat and IIOJK has been allowed to address the most prestigious organization of the world,” the speakers added.