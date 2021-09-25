Abbas gives Israel a year to leave Palestine

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has given Israel one year to withdraw from occupied territory and threatened to withdraw recognition Israel if it failed to do so.

In a virtual address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, Abbas said he would no longer recognise Israel based on pre-1967 borders – a cornerstone of three decades of failed peace efforts – if it refused to withdraw from the territories Palestinians want for a future state.

“We must state that Israel, the occupying power, has one year to withdraw from the Palestinian territory it occupied in 1967, including East Jerusalem,” Abbas said. “If this is not achieved, why maintain recognition of Israel based on the 1967 borders?”

The Palestinian leader also called on UN chief to “convene an international peace conference” on solving the final status of the states of Israel and Palestine.