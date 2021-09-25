PIA special flight transports foreign journalists from Kabul

The national airline continued its special operation to evacuate foreign journalists, a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has landed in Kabul. The PIA flight will take those foreign journalists back to Islamabad from where they will be sent to other countries.

However, last Sunday, PIA operated chartered flight PK6250 from Kabul to Islamabad for foreign journalists and philanthropists working in Kabul. The flight had operated on urgent basis on the request made by various organisations, international news channels and news agencies.

Moreover, PIA officials coordinated with these organisations and issued them swift bookings and tickets for a safe and convenient travel to Pakistan. PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik on the occasion had said: “Our common concern for this special flight was to facilitate these groups on a humanitarian basis.”

Executive Director of Frontline Defenders Andrew Anderson thanked Arshad Malik for the support. The Committee to Protect Journalists in its statement said: “It is grateful that the Pakistan International Airlines was able to facilitate the evacuation of journalists who would be at risk had they remained in Afghanistan.”