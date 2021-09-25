Brent remains above $77 despite crude prices inch down

Crude oil prices went slightly down on Friday after making gains for three days in a row. At 1335 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, shed $0.10 (-0.13 percent) to reach $77.15 a barrel. Similarly, the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached $73.08 a barrel, down by $0.22 (-0.13 percent).

The price for Opec Basket was recorded at $74.46 a barrel with 1.06 percent increase, Arab Light was available at $76.29 a barrel with a 2.49 percent increase, while the price of Russian Sokol jumped to $76.68 after gaining 2.65 percent.

According to experts, WTI crude futures are more than 1% higher around $73 a barrel this week, having touched a near 8-week high of $73.3 on Thursday and extending gains for the third consecutive week boosted by growing fuel demand and falling US crude inventories.