Six terrorists killed in Balochistan operation

As many as six terrorists were killed in Balochistan’s Kharan area after the Frontier Corps Balochistan South conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on Friday. According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted after FC personnel were informed about the presence of terrorists in the said area. As per the statement, as soon as the troops cordoned off the area, the terrorists opened fire on them in an attempt to flee from the hideout. However, during an intense exchange of fire, six terrorists, including two of their commanders – identified as Gul Mir alias Pullen and Kaleem Ullah Bolani – were killed. That apart, a large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the hideout of the terrorists, the statement said.













