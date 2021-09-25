Nawaz’s fake vaccine entry: Punjab govt suspends health officers

The Punjab government has suspended the Medical Superintendent (MS) and a senior doctor of Lahore’s Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital in a case relating to the fake vaccination entry of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. The development comes after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday lodged a case against two other employees of the hospital for making a bogus vaccination entry under the name of the former PM, who has been living in the UK since November 2019.

The suspended officers have been directed to report to the health department immediately.

Moreover, cases have been registered against three employees of the hospital involved in the fake entry of the coronavirus vaccination. Two of those nominated in the FIR have been arrested.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the police have registered separate cases in this regard.

As per the FIA cybercrime wing, watchman Abul Hassan and ward boy Adil used the ID of third employee Naveed to enter former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s fake entry into the system.

Police have registered cases against the three suspects and arrested Abul Hassan and Adil.

In addition, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has summoned the Punjab health secretary to Islamabad.

The provincial health authorities have prepared a report concerning the controversy and shared it with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, highlighting lapses in the hospital’s monitoring and supervision systems.