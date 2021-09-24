Punjab govt suspends health officers due to fake vaccination entry of Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: The Punjab government has suspended the Medical Superintendent and a senior doctor of Lahore’s Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital. The government suspended them in a case relating to the fake vaccination entry of Nawaz Sharif.

The government has directed the suspended officers to report to the health department immediately.

Moreover, cases have been registered against three employees of the hospital involved in the fake entry of the coronavirus vaccination. Two of those nominated in the FIR have been arrested.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the police have also registered separate cases in this regard.

According to the FIA cybercrime wing, watchman Abul Hassan and ward boy Adil used the ID of third employee Naveed. They used it to enter former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s fake entry into the system.

Police have registered cases against the three suspects and arrested Abul Hassan and Adil.

In addition, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has summoned the Punjab health secretary to Islamabad.

Report submitted to CM Buzdar

The provincial health authorities have also prepared a report concerning the controversy and shared it with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The report highlights the lapses in the hospital’s monitoring and also in supervision systems.

“Four employees of the hospital admitted to making the fake entry of Nawaz Sharif’s data,” stated the report. Adding that the health facility deployed no senior staff. The management had authorised lower-level staff to update the record.

They used former PM Nawaz Sharif’s name to make a fake coronavirus vaccine entry. They made the entry in the National Immunization Management System (NIMS).

Culprits committed this act at the Government Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital on September 22.

As per the fake entry, Nawaz Sharif got his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine Sinovac. He received the shot at 4:03 pm on Wednesday at the hospital. Whereas, Nawaz Sharif is in London currently.

Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department took notice of the incident. It also wrote a letter to the FIA. And asked it to investigate the matter and also take necessary action against the culprits.