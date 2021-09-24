Fakhar reaffirms govt’s resolve to achieve zero hunger, SDGs

Minister of National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s resolve for achieving zero hunger and other Sustainable Development Goals by bringing diversification in the agriculture sector and establishing robust partnerships and coalitions. Addressing the United Nations–States Food Systems Pre–Summit 2021, Imam said that Pakistan was facing food and nutritional insecurity challenges for its population of above 215 million.

It is costing us $7.6 billion annually or 3pc of our national GDP, he said adding that Pakistan agriculture sector’s share in national GDP was 19.2pc which was a lifeline of the national economy from many perspectives.

Pakistan was blessed with a diversified climate and 10 highly productive agro-ecologies available for agriculture production, adding over 23 million hectares of cultivable land, 1000 km of coastline with 3 big dams and more than 100 small dams, which signifies that a system-based approach was more appropriate to achieve best results.

The minister said that Pakistan also considers UNFSS-2021 as an opportunity to review progress on SDGs and meeting the challenges in achieving zero hunger through establishing robust partnerships and coalitions, adding that it has prepared working papers on all five action tracks through an inclusive consultative process and have chalked out action plans to implement its proposed game-changing solutions.

Fakhar reaffirmed that Pakistan intended to enhance diversified food production in all agro-ecologies, minimizing post-harvest losses and promoting kitchen gardening and promoting value chains.