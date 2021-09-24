Women’s participation must to complete a society: Elahi

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that women are an important part of the society and their participation completes a society. According to details, National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar along with the delegation called on Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Lahore. The delegation included Rohi Syed, Shaista Bukhari, Nabila Malik Suleiman Shah, Shahid Iqbal Kham and Zainul Abidin. Pervaiz Elahi said that women are an important part of society and they have proved their worth in every sphere of life. He said that women MPs in the national and provincial assemblies are playing a positive role in women’s rights. “We all have a collective responsibility to protect and empower women,” he said. During the meeting, Nilofar Bakhtiar thanked Elahi and said that women had rights during his tenure as as the chief minister of Punjab. “Your era was exemplary in terms of women s rights. For the first time inhistory, stipends were given to girls who went to school,” she recalled.













