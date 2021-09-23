LHC calls on Punjab Chief Secretary over high food prices

LAHORE: On Thursday, the Lahore High Court took notice of a petition against high prices of essential food items in Punjab.

The court has asked the Punjab chief secretary to appear before the court on September 20 to brief about what measures the government has taken to maintain the prices low of food items.

“Have you not drawn up rules to control prices of essential commodities?” the court asked the provincial food secretary. He replied that the rules have been sent to the cabinet for approval. It depends on the government to fix rates of food items ranging from coriander to pulses, the LHC bench maintained.

On the other hand, while addressing a presser in Islamabad, the finance minister said that the government is planning to give direct cash subsidies to the marginalized segments of the society on sugar, flour, ghee and pulses.

“This program to be launched next month will benefit 12.50 million households which are up to 42 percent of the whole population,” he said. “Wheat is being released at the rate of Rs1950 per 40 kilograms. The price of sugar has been notified at Rs89.75 per kilogram.”