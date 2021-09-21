Nottingham Forest appoints Cooper as new manager

LONDON: English Championship club Nottingham Forest appointed former Swansea boss Steve Cooper as their new manager on Tuesday. The two-time European champions sacked ex-Newcastle and Brighton manager Chris Hughton last week and sit bottom of English football’s second tier after picking up only four points from their opening eight matches. Cooper, 41, guided Swansea to the Championship play-offs in his last two seasons going closest to taking them up when they lost 2-0 to Brentford in May’s play-off final at Wembley. Cooper’s first match in charge of Forest will be against Millwall at Nottingham’s City Ground on Saturday. Forest ended a seven-match winless run when they defeated Huddersfield 2-0 under interim head coach Steven Reid in their last game. The club won back-to-back European Cups under legendary manager Brian Clough in 1979 and 1980 but have not competed in the Premier League since 1999.













