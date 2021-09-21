Aamina Sheikh welcomes a baby boy with Omar Farooqui

Aamina Sheikh is now a mother of two! The actress welcomed her second child with husband Omar Farooqui on Sept. 3 and shared the news on her Instagram on Tuesday, Sep. 21.

Sharing a picture tile showing her family of four on her Instagram account, Aamina introduced her son Issa to fans and followers, with another picture tile reading, “Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God).”

“Born on 3rd September 2021 to Aamina and Omar Farooqui,” read another post, with a follow-up message saying, “With prayers and joy, we welcome to the family our baby boy.”

Aamina also shared a three-picture tile on her account that reads the dua for the protection of a child.

This is Aamina’s second child and the first from her marriage to Omar Farooqui – she has a daughter, Meissa Mirza, from her first marriage to actor Mohib Mirza that ended in 2019.

Aamina Sheikh introduced her second husband Omar Farooqui on Instagram in Aug. 2020, confirming her marriage a day after posting a cryptic picture of hands holding wedding rings.

Turning to Instagram, the Daam actress, 38, posted pictures of herself and her husband to confirm that she has remarried. She started her announcement series with a ‘Bismillah’ post, after which she posted the pictures with rings.