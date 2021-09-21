TECNO POVA 2 – The Excellence in Pakistani Smartphone Industry



If you are interested in buying TECNO’s latest smartphone POVA 2, you are at the right spot. Here, we jot down all the essential factors you need to know about this amazing phone.

From its specifications to USP features, TECNO mobile has made sure that you get all the exclusive features that a good phone has. This 2-minute review will take you deep into what makes this new smartphone worth a purchase.

Talk About Its Battery! It’s Huge!

Do you know, apart from all other features, what makes this phone amazing? It’s the battery time. We see many phones in the market, which apparently seem to offer standard battery time? But is it enough? Seeing the hi-tech online games and increased phone usage, we think not!



Well! TECNO Pakistan made sure to surprise its clientele this time.

The new TECNO POVA 2 comes with a Li-Po 7000 mAh, non-detachable battery, which is a high standard compared to what we see in other leading smartphones in Pakistan.

Considering its huge battery, powered by the 18W Dual IC flash charger, we have the opportunity to enjoy high entertainment time. What it offers is a faster charging time, obviously in lesser time. Plus, it comes with long battery life and Super Power Saving mode to meet your phone usage demands.

The user experience becomes better, provided we have a smartphone for which you don’t have to worry if it will run down when you need it. It will stay on for longer hours.

The Advanced Processing & Memory Chip Set

The recently launched TECNO POVA 2 is a marvel on its own, as it happens to take many of features up a notch. Starting from the processing power, it has a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, Android OS 11, 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. Of course, with this much battery and a high processor, we cannot expect mediocre performance.



Get Hold of Cinematic Display with Your POVA 2

It offers a 6.9-inch display with 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution. And how can we forget about IPS technology that happens to give you the best colors and viewing angles!

Look At Its Design! It’s Classy!

Let’s talk about its amazing design that meets the requirements of modern trends. It has a unique case and two spectacular color options, Polar Silver, and Dazzle Black for a classy feel.

This smartphone also offers a protective layer for the display, making it more susceptible to scratches and fractures.

We also have one of the best quality fingerprint sensors as a measure for high security.

Enjoy High Performance without TECNO POVA 2

POVA 2 has the latest version of Google Android 11 with the HIOS 7.6 that enhances the smartphone performance.



The MediaTek Helio G85 processor offers hi-tech performance alongside the Mali-G52 MC2 graphic processor -another spec that adds particularly to the gaming experience. We have youngsters who are going into the gaming industry more often, and this phone serves their needs for all the right reasons.

We Also Have the Option to Enhance Storage

The TECNO POVA 2 has the option of internal memory via a micro SD card. However, you won’t need this as this phone has enough space, but if needed, you can always enhance it via an external card.

Click Amazing Pictures

The Quad-Core camera of 48 MP +2MP+2MP+2MP is perfect to take Instagrammable pictures. Now, you won’t have to miss any moments with your friends and family because, with POVA 2, you can satisfy your photography skills.

Plus, the 8MP camera with flashlight helps you take high-quality selfies that you can post on social media.

Here is a quick review of all the specifications, in case you missed anything.

Quick Review of POVA 2

• Hi-tech 7000mAH battery with DUAL IC flash charger for longer battery time.

• The 18W rapid charging works efficiently for prolonged hours so you won’t need to stop during heavy phone utilization like playing games.

• It has a 6.9-inch IPS touchscreen, 1080P fHD+, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, and 389 PPI that provides a cinematic viewing experience.

• 6GB RAM is exquisite for heavy gaming and multitasking.

• 128GB internal memory is perfect to download as many songs, games, or movies as you like.

• Latest Android 11 OS with super-green Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex- A55) MediaTek Helio G85 processor, offers outstanding performance.

• 48MP + 2MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad camera, AI-enabled digicam, and Quad-LED flash clicks lovely photographs and 2K HD films even in low light.

• Inbuilt ET (Evolving Tech) Game Engine, Game gyroscope, Game Voice Changer, Game Space 2.0, System Turbo 2.0 provides an excellent playing experience.

• Fast and responsive fingerprint sensor and Face lock add to the security features.

• USB Type-C connectivity allows fast charging and fast data transfer.

Now after reading all these features, don’t you think it’s worth a purchase? If you had any confusion about TECNO’ POVA 2, we have presented all the features that will make your mind regarding this purchase.