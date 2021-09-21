Gigi and Zayn Malik celebrate Khai’s first birthday

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik marked daughter Khai’s first birthday with a fun ‘silly pants’ themed party, with close family offering a rare glimpse into their life with little Khai!

The couple celebrated Khai’s first birthday in New York with close family, including Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid and mother Yolanda Hadid, in attendance. While Gigi and Zayn kept mum on their social media, Khai’s aunts and grandmother had special messages for the little one.

Sharing rare pictures of herself with baby Khai, supermodel Bella Hadid penned a heartwarming note for her niece, writing, “Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with… I didn’t know my heart could grow this big!”

“You make me smile when I’m sad and make me cry with happiness just because you’re alive. I can’t wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all,” she added, before thanking sister Gigi and her beau Zayn for the gift that is Khai.

Grandma Yolanda Hadid also shared rare glimpses of her time on the family farm with Khai, complete with a loving wish for her granddaughter. “Happy first birthday to our Angel Khai No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year. I had to grow a whole other heart to absorb it all,” she said.

Yolanda also shared a picture of herself on the way to Khai’s birthday party dressed in quirky pants with sunflowers on them. “We look a little crazy but the dress code was “Silly Pants” or “Silly skirts” for baby Khai’s birthday celebration,” she explained.

Gigi’s older half-sister Alana Hadid also shared pictures from Khai’s birthday celebrations, including one of her parents Gigi and Zayn with Khai! “Watching my amazing little sister become the most wonderful mother makes me tear up with pride. Can’t wait to see you grow little girl. Your Aunty Alana loves you,” she said.

Zayn and Gigi, who have been together since November 2015, welcomed their daughter Khai in September 2020. They have since chosen to keep their daughter’s face carefully hidden.