Graana.com unveils Jinnah Square Residential Apartments

After setting a pragmatic benchmark by introducing several state-of-the-art real estate projects, Graana.com takes pride in partnering with JSM Heights to unveil ‘Jinnah Square Residential Apartments’ – An Altitude of Luxury Living.

A grand launch event was hosted to officially introduce the luxury Jinnah Square Residential Apartments as a flagship project and announce Graana.com – Pakistan’s First Real Estate Marketplace as the Exclusive Sales Partners of the project developed by JSM Heights Pvt. Ltd.

Commenting on this collaboration, CEO Graana.com Shafiq Akbar stated, “We are excited to collaborate with the JSM Heights to launch the luxury Jinnah Square Residential Apartments project in Lahore. With Graana.com, we seek to grow our brand portfolio across Pakistan, to meet the demand of quality residential projects and support the growth of the country’s real estate sector.”

Expressing delight on this collaboration, Director Graana.com Farhan Javed announced: “Graana.com is pleased to announce its support for the Jinnah Square Residential Apartments by JSM Heights. This collaboration introduces a luxury residential facility in the heart of Lahore, and also presents a lucrative investment opportunity.”

While addressing the event, JSM Heights Director Sahibzada Imran said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Graana.com to unveil ‘Jinnah Square Residential Apartments’ – the first luxurious apartments project in the city, offering the best out of home-ownership to enjoy the benefits without the hassle of continuous maintenance.”

JSM Heights Chairman Dr Riaz Khan said, “The luxury project located at the prime location of Main Khayaban-e-Jinnah Road, Lahore, offers unmatched facilities and amenities.”