Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 21 September 2021 is being sold for Rs. 96450 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 112500 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 21 September 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 112500 Rs. 103124 Rs. 98438 Rs. 84375 per 10 Gram Rs. 96450 Rs. 88412 Rs. 84394 Rs. 72338 per Gram Gold Rs. 9645 Rs. 8841 Rs. 8439 Rs. 7234

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.