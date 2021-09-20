OIC Secretary-General discusses Afghanistan, other issues with UN chief

UNITED NATONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, discussed several issues of mutual concern, including Afghanistan, the Middle East Process, and the situation in Myanmar during a meeting on Sunday, according to a UN press release.

The press release gave no further details.

The UN chief, it said, thanked Dr. Al-Othaimeen for his personal contribution to enhancing UN-OIC cooperation during his tenure.