Ramiz Raja expresses displeasure over Pak-NZ series cancellation

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said he will discuss the New Zealand cricket team’s cancellation of their tour with the International Cricket Council after the conclusion of the first One-Day International on Friday (ICC).

Ramiz, who just assumed the leadership of the cricket body, expressed displeasure and dismay over New Zealand Cricket’s (NZC) sudden and unilateral decision to postpone the series, but they failed to provide any other specifics.

“Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach to a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in?? NZ will hear us at ICC.”

Top national and international players also had things to say on Twitter.

Pakistani captain of all format teams, Babar Azam tweeted, “Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan Cricket Fans. I’ve full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad!” captain of all format teams, Babar Azam tweeted.

Cricketer Grant Elliott, who had played for New Zealand, was equally distraught by the premature end of the series.

Pakistani vice-captain Shadab Khan complimented the country’s hospitality and security initiatives, noting that the country had organized the PSL and several series against foreign cricket teams.

Renowned Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle said, “Huge news this, about New Zealand pulling out of their tour of Pakistan and heading back home. Feel for cricket lovers in Pakistan but since this is because of a perceived security threat, it will impact other teams touring there too.”

Darren Sammy, who captained the West Indies team to victory in the T-20 Cricket World Cup, taking to Twitter said, “ Disappointed waking up to the news of the cancellation of the Pakistan Vs New Zealand series because of security issues. Over the last 6 years playing and visiting Pakistan has been one of the most enjoyable experiences. I’ve always felt safe. this is a massive blow to Pakistan.”