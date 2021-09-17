Punjab Government changes closure days of Lahore

LAHORE: A new notification has been issued by the Primary and Healthcare Department regarding the closure days of markets in Lahore as it will now be closed on Saturday and Sunday instead of Friday, Daily Times reported.

The change in market closure days was announced after the traders’ associations had expressed reservations over the closure days of markets on Friday and Saturday after their meeting with the Lahore deputy commissioner. Earlier, the traders had expressed concerns over the decision during their meeting with the Lahore deputy commissioner.

On September 14, the restrictions had been relaxed in 18 districts of the country out of 24 by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) after witnessing a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The restrictions were imposed in 24 districts across the country to release the load from the hospitals after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

“Now the restrictions are being released in 18 out of 24 districts,” the NCOC head had said and added that restrictions will remain in place in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Gujrat and Bannu until September 22.