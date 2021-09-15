Democracy guarantees human rights to all: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that democracy guarantees human rights and advocates upholding the principles of equality.

In his message on International day of democracy on September 15, the CM said that democracy ensures equal participation of people and its continuity was imperative for the socio-economic growth of the society. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf resolves to strengthen democratic institutions and values, he said. India, the so-called claimant of democracy, was, actually, the biggest violator of democratic norms and values, he regretted.

The Hindu supremacist Modi regime had tarnished the image of democracy in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOK) by depriving the people of their right of self-determination. The Modi regime, instead of giving rights to the Kashmiris, was inflicting atrocities and the world community should take notice of the Indian government’s non-democratic measures, he emphasised. “The international day of democracy reiterates that we should work for the promotion of democratic traditions and values”, he added.

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said President Dr Arif Alvi’s address to the joint session of the parliament manifested national unity and solidarity. In a statement, the CM stated that the President of Pakistan represented the aspirations of the people. The opposition parties have shown their routine non-parliamentary and undemocratic behaviour, he regretted. The opposition demonstrated its moral bankruptcy by creating ruckus during the address, he maintained. Usman Buzdar said the inept opposition tried point scoring on the important occasion of the joint session of the parliament. The unethical attitude of the opposition depicts its irresponsible behaviour which is highly deplorable, he said. The failed opposition violated the parliamentary traditions and its hue and cry show frustration. The fate of the opposition is crying and it will continue to bewail, concluded the CM.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said Rs.40 billion dues have been collected through the e-payment system as more than 5.5 million citizens have benefited from the e-payment facility. By the use of the latest technology, people are being facilitated at their doorstep and time-saving factors have ensured easy payment of taxes, added Usman Buzdar.

The CM said the taxes of the Excise & Taxation department including token tax, property tax, cotton fees, e-auction and motor registration and transfer fees could be paid through e-payments. Likewise, sales tax of Punjab Revenue Authority and payment of Punjab Infrastructure Development Cess has also been made possible through e-payment, he noted.

The CM said the payment of traffic challans in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala could also be made through e-payment while the Board of Revenue’s e-stamping and Fard fees can be paid through e-payment. The e-payment facilities have been provided in the industries department for business registration and school education for the registration of private schools, he added.

The CM said the route permit and vehicle fitness certificates in the transport department could also be obtained through the e-payment system. Furthermore, the irrigation department has started an electronic water charges system in Khanwa, Layyah, Kasur and Sheikhupura in the first phase, he stated. Moreover, the workers’ participation fund of the Labour and Human Resource Department and route permits under Lahore Transport Company could be obtained through the e-payment system.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the use of the latest technology was being promoted for easing the lives of the people. The province has entered into a newa era of digital development and public service delivery, he continued. The ease of doing business and the creation of employment opportunities are the topmost priorities of the government. The service delivery in government departments has been made easy and accessible to the public; he said and concluded that the people won’t have to visit government departments due to automation policy.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of former MPA Dr Faiza Ashgar. In a condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah give the departed soul eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of senior journalist and novelist Tariq Ismail Sagar. In a condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may Almighty Allah give the departed soul eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity. Tariq Ismail Sagar earned a niche in novel writing and always displayed a unique journalistic style. His literary services will be remembered till late, he added.

The annual Urs celebrations of Sufi saint Hazrat Khawaja Shah Suleman Taunsvi have started in tehsil Taunsa. On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, a local holiday has been declared on September 15 and a notification has been issued by the DC DG Khan.