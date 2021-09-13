Karachi will probably experience heatwave this week

The Director of Pakistan Meteorological Department Sardar Sarfaraz said that the weather in Karachi is likely to remain hot and humid for the next three to four days and temperatures may touch 38°C to 40°C.

Director PMD added that low pressure in the Bay of Bengal has turned into a depression, which may worsen with time and turn into a deep depression.

Sardar Sarfaraz added that the deep depression is likely to cause rains in South Punjab and Upper and Lower Sindh.

Under the influence of the system, rains are expected in Karachi after September 18, however, a hot and humid climate will prevail before that.

Monsoon to end later than usual

International Forecasting Manager at AccuWeather, Jason Nicholls, has forecasted that the monsoon season in Pakistan and India may end late this year.

Nicholls informed that a clear low pressure is intensifying in the northwestern Bay of Bengal which is turning into a depression.

The low pressure could affect Orissa and the West Bengal coast today and lead to heavy rains in India’s Rajasthan and Gujarat, Nicholl said.

He added that rains are likely this weekend in southeastern parts of Pakistan.