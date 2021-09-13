Daler Mehndi appeals to Imran Khan to help Umer Sharif

Renowned Indian singer and King of Pop & Bhangra Daler Mehndi has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan for immediate treatment of legendary comedian Umer Sharif. It is pertinent to mention that Umer Sharif needs no introduction, he is the ultimate king of comedy in the sub-continent region. Recently, his pictures of illness have been floating on social media. The King is not well and needs our help. Umer Sharif has appealed for help in a video message to his fans and Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The sad news has us all praying for Umer Sharif. He is one of the biggest assets of the Pakistani Entertainment industry. The love for his standup comedy even spreads across the border. Daler Mehndi also appeals for prayer for him.

In a video message, the singer/composer and legend speaks his heart out for Umer Sharif. He requests Imran Khan to also pay immediate attention to the matter and try his level best to save the comedy legend.

The Indian singer, referring to the past, said that when he came to Pakistan for Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital, he joined hands with Umer Sharif to raise funds.

“Asking the prime minister of Pakistan, he said that Sharif stood by you on your voice, today he needs you. As the premier, you are powerful. Before that, artist Amanullah passed away and now Umer Sharif is unwell.”

Daler Mehndi said that the video of Umer Sharif made my heart very sad. He also requested PM Imran Khan to take care of Pakistani artists. Staff report

Separately, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab visited comedian Umar Shareef, admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital, on Saturday. Wahab, who is also the Sindh government’s spokesperson, said that the provincial government is ready to facilitate Umar in any way needed for his treatment.

The comedian was rushed to the hospital earlier after his health deteriorated.

On Thursday, anchor-person Waseem Badami shared a video of ailing Umar Shareef on his social media accounts. In the video, Umer requested PM Imran Khan to facilitate his treatment abroad. The comedian said that his doctors have suggested that he can get better treatment in the US.

“Umar Shareef is an asset for our country,” said Wahab. “He ruled over people’s hearts with his comic roles.”

Umar served this country through his dramas and made us proud across the world, the administrator said.

Wahab requested people to pray for the comedian’s speedy recovery. Umar Shareef was born on 19 April 1955 in Liaquatabad, Karachi. He started his career in 1974 at the age of 14. He is known for TV, stage, film direction, music composition, poetry and production.