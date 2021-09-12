Punjab boxing retain Abid Hussain as president

LAHORE: The Punjab Boxing Association general body retained Abid Hussain, commonly known as Abid Boxer as its president. However, they elected Rao Zahid Qayyum as its new chairman.

The general body of the Punjab Boxing Association yesterday elected its new office-bearers for the next term of four years here. The meeting was chaired by Abid Hussain Boxer at Punjab Sports Board conference hall Lahore in which the office bearers for the next four years were elected.

Rao Zahid Qayyum was named its chairman while Abid Hussain was elected as President, Sharjeel Zia Butt Secretary General and Muhammad Tariq Gujjar Treasurer.

All the divisions of the PBA participated in which Rao Zahid Qayyum was the co-chair. Other officials includes senior vice president Chaudhry Muhammad Sultan Mahmood, advisor Brigadier (retd) Javed Iqbal and Vice Presidents Anwar Ahmad Gujranwala and Abdul Jabbar Rawalpindi, Gulzar Ahmad Faisalabad, Prof. Safdar Ali Asif Lahore, associate secretary Nadeem Bajwa.

Among the women officials Samreen Altaf Gujranwala is associate vice president. Executive Body includes Kahula Athar Lahore, Haji Muhammad Khaliq Mughal, Media Coordinator and IT in-charge Abdul Wahab, Ijlal Haidar Sargodha, Muhammad Imran Lahore, Qamber Ali Hamdani Bahawalpur, Chairman R&J Commission Arshad Qureshi, Chairman coaches commission Zaigham Maaeel.

Addressing the meeting, Rao Zahid Qayyum said that as soon as the situation improves, Punjab will organize youth, juniors and seniors as well national level competitions. And will also conduct competitions in each division, he added.

Abid Hussain, however, said that Referee and Judges Courses would be conducted so that technical officials improve their knowledge and also announced training camp for youngsters at the Punjab Stadium under the supervision of Tariq Gujjar.