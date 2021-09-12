Britain’s Salisbury, USA’s Ram win US Open men’s doubles crown

NEW YORK: Britain’s Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram won the US Open men’s doubles title on Friday by defeating Britain’s Jamie Murray and Brazil’s Bruno Soares 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. Ram and Salisbury, the fourth seeds, captured their second Grand Slam title after last year’s Australian Open. They were Australian Open runners-up this year in their only other Slam final. “To have won this with Rajeev is amazing,” Salisbury said. “It’s a dream come true. “The last three years, he has been an incredible partner. I couldn’t ask for anyone better to be on the court beside me. We look forward to hopefully getting some more titles together.” The winning duo, semi-finalists at Wimbledon in July, shared a $660,000 (558,492 euros) top prize. “I can’t ask for a better partner,” Ram said. “It has just been the most unbelievable ride and we’re not going to stop now.” Murray and Soares, seeded seventh, missed a chance for their third Slam crown after the 2016 US and Australian Opens. Soares won last year’s US Open double crown alongside Mate Pavic.













