I am absolutely fine, says Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan after rumours related to his demise

ISLAMABAD: On Saturday, Pakistan’s nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan repudiated rumors circulating on social media about his health. He said that he is absolutely fine.

Rumours stated that his health has deteriorated due to COVID’19. “By the grace of Allah, I am fine,” he said in a video.

He further said that some people are continuously spreading false news about his health and death. He is receiving calls since morning from people that asking him about his health. He said the fake news has upset the whole nation.

“If something happens to me, you will be known by my family members,” said the nuclear scientist. “Allah will surely keep me alive for few more years so as I could tease these people,” he hopped.

Nuclear scientist’s heath coming back to normal: family

Today, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s family assured media that he is coming back to normal life gradually after falling ill. Earlier, Dr Abdul Qadeer was admitted to a hospital’s coronavirus.

According to his spokesman, Dr Khan was admitted to KRL hospital on August 26 after he tested positive for COVID-19.