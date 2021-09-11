National Inter Club Golf Garrison Club enjoy two strokes advantage over KGC

KARACHI: The teams of three noteworthy golf clubs of the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw, Sindh and Punjab, who stemmed and radiated as the cardinal teams in Inter Club Golf Tournaments at the province level, are up against each other in a potent and powerful competition for national honorus in a three rounds golfing combat at the enticing Karachi Golf Club Golf Course.These clubs are Peshawar Club,Karachi Club and Lahore Garrison Greens Club.As per the configuration of this Inter Club Championship 2021-22, asseverated by the Pakistan Golf Federation,the teams of each club comprise of twenty members with composition encompassing four amateur golf players,four senior amateurs,three women amateurs,three boys up to 15 years, three boys above 15 years and up to 18 years and three girls in the age range up to 21 years.

The first round was open to amateurs and seniors only while the other categories of ladies,boys and girls venture into the race from the second round.And at the completion of the first round at the Karachi Golf Course here on Friday,Lahore Garrison accumulated a gross team score of 461, while Karachi Club were placed at a gross team score of 463,followed by Peshawar Club at 490. Lahore Garrison enjoyed a two stroke advantage over their rugged and capable adversaries Karachi Club.And though they felt motivated after their first round performance,Karachi players were braced for forceful and assertive golfing over the next two rounds.

Regarding the individual performances on the first day,the amateur golf players of Lahore Garrison proved to be handy for their team with capable play. Nouman Ilyas played gross 72,DamilAtaullah chipped in a gross 75 and Ahmad SKiyani managed a gross 77.The team score of amateurs was 224 as against 227 accumulated by Karachi amateurs based on a round of 75 by Hamza Shikoh,a 76 by Yashal Shah and another 76 by Abdullah Adil.In the senior amateur category, Karachi seniors Khurram Khan, Majid Satti and Shahid Habib aggregated a team score of 236 as against 237 aggregated by Garrison Seniors Asif Mehdi, M Shafi and Tariq Mehmood.