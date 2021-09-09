Makran Coastal highway blocked by protesters over lack of facilities

GWADAR: Coastal Highway has been blocked by the locals for protesting against illegal fishing and other issues at the Makran coast on Thursday. People of the area have blocked the highway at Pasni Zero Point to suspend vehicular traffic. A large queue of vehicles travelling to Karachi and Quetta were stuck at the Makran Coastal Highway.

Local citizens are protesting against the lack of facilities, as shortage of water and electricity supplies as well as illegal fishing by fishermen in the sea near Gwadar, where most of the people of the coastal belt earned their livelihood by fishing.

Top official has said earlier that the government has taken immediate steps for stopping illegal fishing at the Makran coast. He said that allowing illegal fishing in the Arabia Sea close to Makran coast is depriving local fishermen of their livelihood.