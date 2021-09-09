Establishment behind PMDA a baseless rumor, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry spurned allegations trolling on social media that the government put forward the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) bill after the establishment’s approval, Daily Times reported.

He said that he didn’t ask any general before proposing this idea and it was ‘absolutely’ his ministry’s decision, the minister said while answering a question in a television programme. He then went on to add: “You can narrow down the scope of Information Ministry too. I have made it.”

However, the formation of PMDA has already been repudiated by all media associations of Pakistan, including Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Pakistan Broadcasters Association, All Pakistan Newspapers Society, Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors, Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors as well as Pakistan Bar and Human Rights Watch.

On the other hand, the federal minister said that the PMDA will certainly promote the Pakistan media.

‘Good news for media persons’

While this is going on, Farogh Naseem, the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, on Wednesday indicated ‘good news’ for media persons regarding the proposed PMDA bill.

“I have represented media persons on the proposed Media Development Authority bill,” the federal law minister told reporters at his office. He asserted that the Ministry of Law and Justice has always held forth the Ministry of Human Rights on the protection of journalists.

“There will be good news for media with some good incentives, however, I can’t disclose it and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry will unveil it soon,” Farogh said.

He further added that media plays a vital role in upholding democratic values as it can easily influence public opinion, and hence it is considered the fourth pillar of state.