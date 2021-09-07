Cabinet approves names of Kamran Ali Afzal as new chief secretary and Rao Sardar as IG Punjab

LAHORE: As Prime Minister Imran Khan is interested in turning over a new leaf, he has started making important changes to the Punjab government. On Monday, he nominated ex-federal finance secretary Dr Kamran Ali Fazal as the new Punjab chief secretary superseding Jawad Rafique Malik, sources told Daily Times.

Imran Khan has also made up his mind to appoint Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) director-general additional IGP Rao Sardar as Punjab police chief in place of Inam Ghani.

After Imran Khan’s nomination, the cabinet has now approved their names for their respective roles. Kamran Ali Afzal has taken the charge of chief secretary and Rao Sardar is the new IG punjab.

On the other hand, it’s the fifth and seventh time that the Punjab government is changing the chief secretary and the IGP, subsequently in the PTI-led government’s three-year tenure.

Earlier, the Punjab chief minister had decided to take the federal government in confidence about replacing the IG Punjab and the Punjab chief secretary.

Buzdar had sent reasonable names for the new chief secretary and IG Punjab to the federal government. It seems that the provincial cabinet will also be shuffled as well, sources told Daily Times

Additionally, police chiefs and senior administrative officers of Punjab, including Lahore, are likely to be swapped as well, sources said.