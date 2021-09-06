Will iron out Pakistan’s reservations, say Taliban after announcing Panjshir victory

Pakistan heaves a sigh of relief as Zabiullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesperson while holding a press conference shortly after they captured Panjshir Valley, said on Monday that the new Afghan government would sensibly make its policies and sternly focus on to iron out the reservations of Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s concerns as a neighbouring country are valid,” said Mujahid. “Afghanistan’s land will not be used against any country, including Pakistan,” he added.

Earlier, Islamabad was alarmed after key Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leaders were liberated by the Taliban and thousands of other prisoners in Kabul after they seized Kabul.

Mujahid also said that Afghanistan would like to be a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding that Afghanistan is interested to participate in economic activities with the global community.

Any anti-state activity will be not tolerated, says Taliban spokesman

The spokesman said that any anti-state activity against their rule would be treated harshly, adding that Afghan forces would be asked to rejoin their security departments along with Taliban members.

“Anyone who picks up arms and start another resistance, without any doubts, will be our enemy. The war has ended, the country is getting out of the crisis. It is now time for peace and reconstruction. We need the people to support us,” Mujahid said.

No government so far announced after their stint in power, the spokesman said an “interim” system would first be announced to allow for changes. “Final decisions have been taken, we are now working on technical issues,” he said. Adding that, “We will announce the new government as soon as the technical issues are resolved.”

A major problem for the Taliban is the reopening of the airport in Kabul, which was the scene of a massive US-led evacuation plan that ended last week.

Taking about the restoration the Kabul airport, Mujahid said that “serious efforts” to restore operations were in progress. “Technical teams from Qatar, Turkey and UAE are working hard to repair the equipment,” he said, adding that international flights will resume “soon”.

As the Taliban are facing severe pressure from the international community, addressing this question, Mujahid told the journalists at the press conference that “Afghanistan has the right to be recognised,” adding that “The international community should open their embassies in Kabul.”