Wreath laying ceremony at Yadgar-e-Shuhada Lahore Garrison

ISLAMABAD: The Defence and Martyrs’ Day on Monday was being observed across the country with national zeal and fervor, where a wreath-laying ceremony and Fateha was offered at Yadgar-e-Shuhada Lahore Garrison.

General Officer Commanding Major General Muhammad Shahbaz Khan laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha at Yadgar-e-Shuhada Lahore Garrison to pay homage and tribute to the Shuhada (martyrs) and Ghazis who rendered supreme sacrifice in defence of the motherland, says an official news release.

On another occasion, Nishan-e-Haider recipient Major Shabir Sharif Shaheed was paid homage on the Defence Day at Lahore Miani Sahib graveyard. General Officer Commanding Major General Raza Azad laid floral wreath at Major Shabir Sharif Shaheed’s (Nishan-e-Haider) grave on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff and offered Fateha.