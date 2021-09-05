Gold prices increase by Rs1300 to Rs112,300 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1300 and was traded at Rs112,300 on Saturday against its sale at Rs111,000 in the local market, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs1,115 and was traded at Rs96,280 against its sale at Rs95,165 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs88,256 from Rs87,234. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained static at Rs1,430 and Rs1,226 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $13 and was traded at $1,828 against its sale at $1815.













