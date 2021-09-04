EU’s TVET delegation visits FPCCI

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo appreciated the European Union’s TVET Sector Support Programs (TVET-SSP) for contributing towards skill development and providing vocational training to the youth of Pakistan and employees of SMEs.

FPCCI chief extended his full support and facilitation from the platform of FPCCI to EU-backed TVET initiatives and expressed his desire to see the youth of neglected regions of the country benefit as well.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo also gave a bird’s eye view of the activities organized by FPCCI with the support of the European Union (EU) after FPCCI signed an MOU with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) for private sector development in January 2018 under TVET Sector Support Programme (TVET-SSP)with an objective to develop quality skills through supporting workplace-based training and by providing the employers a voice and role in the development of training policy and its implementation.

FPCCI chief apprised the delegation that FPCCI has reactivated the joint secretariat of TVET and FPCCI at Federation House with a renewed vigor and have conducted high-profile training sessions in new technologies and management skills in Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar for SMEs and Women Entrepreneurs. He added that training sessions will continue throughout Pakistan for the rest of 2021 as well.

Head of the visiting delegation, Mr. David Pearson of EU TVET expressed his satisfaction over the progress made in TVET-SSP programs; while Mr. Thomas Lehmann, Team Leader for Sindh and Balochistan, detailed the objectives and activities of the training sessions.

In his message, Sultan Rehman, Focal Person on TVET-SSP from FPCCI, explained the rationale behind the focus on hi-tech training in online selling and marketing tools like e-Commerce, AMAZON, Social Media Marketing, etc.

Amjad Rafi, Convener International at FPCCI, termed the reactivation of EU-backed TVET-SSP programs in Pakistan as a milestone achievement of FPCCI in 2021 under the visionary leadership of Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo. He added that FPCCI & TVET will be organizing Job Fairs in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar in collaboration with different universities during September – December 2021.

Engr. MA Jabbar, former VP FPCCI, said that we have to address the challenges of the business world through knowledge and innovative thinking.

He also emphasized the need to develop professional technicians like electricians, plumbers, and carpenters in Pakistan as this will generate a lot of employment opportunities.