Buzdar orders steps to eliminate drug menace

DG Anti Narcotics Force Maj. Gen. Ghulam Shabbir Narejo called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office. Both agreed to take coordinated steps to eliminate the drug menace from society while drug peddlers deserve no leniency.

The CM termed the drug paddlers as offenders of humanity and declared jail is the best place for those involved in drug business outside educational institutions. Such elements will be surely checked and police and excise departments will extend full cooperation to the ANF, he continued. No one will be allowed to play with the future of the nation and the Punjab Government will collaborate with ANF for the establishment of a hospital for the treatment of addicts.

The CM announced to establish more institutions to rehabilitate the addicts adding that such centres should be established in every division. Indiscriminate action will be taken against those playing with the future of the youth; he appended and indicated that collective efforts are needed to rid the society of the drug menace.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar awarded commendatory certificates to RPO DG Khan Muhammad Faisal Rana, DPO Omer Saeed Malik, SP (Investigations) Hassan Javed Bhatti, DSP (Saddar Circle) Nasir Ali Saqib, Sub-Inspector Jaffar Habib, ASIs Jawad Ahmed and Arshad Ali of DG Khan Division at his office for showing the best performance.

The CM appreciated their performance and termed those working for the protection of life & property of the people as heroes. The government will continue to encourage the best performers as redressal of the grievances of the oppressed is the responsibility of the police department, he added. The RPOs and DPOs should continue to monitor police stations, he instructed and expressed the satisfaction that special cells have been set up in every district to eliminate violence against women.

IG Police Inam Ghani said police stations are watched through CCTV cameras and open courts are being started while following corona SOPs. Principal Secretary to CM was also present.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi about the murder of a child and directed that justice be provided to bereaved heirs while taking strict legal action against the arrested accused. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family. Meanwhile, accused Kashif has confessed to his crime.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about an incident of gang rape with two girls in the limits of PS Gujjarpura. While directing to provide justice to the victims, the CM further directed to immediately arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from the Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education department regarding the news aired in the media about the use of expired stents in the PIC. He directed to hold an enquiry to identify and take action against the negligent staff responsible for this remissness.