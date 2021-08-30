Sindh government considering to vaccinate students of 9 to 12 grades

KARACHI: As the schools are now reopened, the Sindh government is considering vaccinating students of 9 to 12 grades. An important discussion about the vaccination of the students of 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th the Sindh Education department will hold a meeting today (Monday).The department has collected the data of the students falling in the said classes.

The total number of students who will have to be vaccinated are over 500,000, the meeting will elaborate on the process to vaccinate the students against the . Moreover, schools across Sindh including Karachi have reopened after a long closure of over a month due to a rush of corona-virus cases in the province.

According to the notification of the School Education and Literacy Department, schools will remain open six days a week with 50% attendance of students on alternative days and all heads of educational institutions have been directed to ensure 100% vaccination of their teaching and non-teaching staff.

The notification further stated that all educational institutions have to ensure 100% adherence with COVID-19 SOPs and random PCR tests conducted by the health department as and when required.