Buzdar inaugurates Rs 900 m uplift projects of Fort Munro

RAJANPUR: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday inaugurated eight uplift projects worth Rs 900 million for the development of Fort Munro.

The chief minister inaugurated four uplift projects including solar lights network, parks, and horticulture projects at a cost of Rs 100 million, the inauguration of Fort Munro to Langar Khund Sar road at a cost of Rs 290 million during his visit to Fort Munro on Sunday.

Similarly, up-gradation of Fort Munro resort with the cost of Rs 50 million.

Likewise, Mr. Usman Buzdar also performed the groundbreaking of another four development projects including Rs 90 million would be spent on the restoration of the Fort Munro water supply scheme and the water issue would be resolved on a permanent basis at the tourist site through this scheme.

Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of a new project to promote tourism in the Koh-e-Suleman area with an estimated cost of Rs 100 million.

He also performed the groundbreaking of Rescue 1122 station at Fort Munro on the longstanding demand of people with the cost of Rs 50 million and others.

Officials gave briefing to CM on Fort Munro cadet college, welfare complex and other projects.

Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar accompanying by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and minister of state for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul planted saplings in connection with clean and green drive.

They also made prayer for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile, addressing the notables of tribal areas at Fort Munro, CM Usman Buzdar said that Koh-e-Suleman development authority has been restored and made fully operational. He said that the funds Rs 5.70 billion have been earmarked for the development of Koh-e-Suleman.

He said that the provincial government has fixed 100 acres land for Fort Munro cadet college as Rs 2.80 billion would be spent on the project.

He announced that another cadet college would be built in Koh-e-Suleman area and the feasibility study of the project was underway.

He said that admissions to the kids of Koh-e-Suleman area would be provided free of cost while government would also bear the boarding and other expenses.

The work was underway to establish solid waste management company to resolve the cleanliness issue in Fort Munro area on permanent basis.

He said that the work on 108 kilometres roads in Fort Munro and Koh-e-Suleman areas was also underway.

Punjab CM also announced a hospital at Rakni Barkhan area of Balochistan province as Punjab government would bear the expenses of state of the art hospital.

He said that the historical buildings in Fort Munro area would also be restored in actual condition.

Usman Buzdar said that the steps were being taken to expand tourism at recreational site Fort Munro with special focus as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the further mega uplift projects would be announced after completion of ongoing schemes.

Punjab CM said that he would personally monitor the ongoing uplift projects.