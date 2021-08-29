Fawad tells opp to show progress of their tenures

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement is holding a rally after which Fazlur Rehman would fall sick.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the minister said the PML-N should first elect a leader and then hold any public meeting. “PML-N must decide about its leadership as some people are chasing Maryam Nawaz while others are following Shehbaz Sharif,” he said.

The minister said that PML-N wasted millions of dollars looted from Pakistan on a marriage ceremony in London. “They should not hold such events and come back to Pakistan to face the courts,” he went on to say. “There is no harm in getting married in London, but that the PML-N politician’s family should return our money,” he said. “One million dollars were spent on the ceremony. Mian Sahib should not marry his grandchildren with our money,” he added, referring to taxpayers’ money.

To a question, he said that PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif are ‘inexperienced’ in politics.

Chaudhry, while turning his guns on the Sindh government, said the federal government transferred Rs 1.9 trillion to the province in the last three years and asked the media to question the provincial administration about its spending. “They can only think of ways to transfer money [given by the federal government] to Dubai,” he alleged.

The minister said that the people of Sindh were facing a dire situation as the money given to Sindh by the federal government was not being spent on the people. The Sindh situation is very worrying as the provincial government has failed to deliver and administrative matters in the province are in crisis, the minister said.

He said that the Sindh government was neither working for the welfare of the people nor allowing the federal government to do any welfare work. “The share of the provinces is given to them after collecting taxes from the entire country but when Sindh government is asked to account for this amount, they say that it is interference in provincial affairs,” the minister said.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had presented its three-year performance to the people from 2018 to 2021. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah should inform the people about the 13-year performance of the PPP rule in the province and PML-N should also give performance report for its tenure in power, he added. The opposition should also inform the people about its three-year performance, he said, adding the opposition had never pointed out the real issues, it never gave any strategy on the situation in Afghanistan, foreign policy and economic policy. Fawad said that for the sake of popularity, the government was criticized by the opposition and now people did not take their criticism seriously.

He said Pakistan is keeping a close watch on the situation in Afghanistan. The whole world has appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in the evacuation process, he said, adding that the countries that had banned the PIA were now requesting it to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan.