Work on Rs17b projects under way in Sialkot

Punjab Local Government and Community Development Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal has said that work on development projects of sewerage, water supply, solid waste management, traffic management and upgrading of parks worth Rs17 billion was underway speedily in Sialkot district.

He was addressing a meeting of all stakeholders of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Project and officers of agencies concerned at the committee room of the DC office.

Secretary Local Government and Community Development Punjab told the meeting that to ensure speedy completion of ongoing projects, work would be started in day and night shifts from Aug 30.

Secretary Local Government and Community Development Punjab said that Nespak, PICIIP and the construction firm would be required to take guidance from the deputy commissioner, which would reduce the problems in the completion of the projects.